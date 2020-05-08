Paras Chabbra's special connection with THIS Bigg Boss season 9 contestant

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is a popular television actor. His popularity escalated after his stint in Bigg Boss 13.

He was also seen in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill to find an ideal match for himself. The actor has been in the headlines right from his day in the BB13 house, be it his friendship with Mahira or break up with Akanksha.

Paras had started his career as a contestant on Splitsvilla season 5 and he also emerged as the winner of the show.

Now the lesser-known fact is that even Bigg Boss season 9 first runner up Rishabh Sinha was a contestant on the show and before he got evicted, he had praised Paras.

We came across a video where Rishabh is telling Paras that he hasn’t met anyone like him and that Paras is just like him and there is no doubt that he will win the show.

There is no doubt that Paras as the personality to charm anyone and everyone and he comes across a strong contestant on every show.

Even when he was in the Bigg Boss house along with Siddarth and Asim he too was a very strong and famous personality.

Today Paras is the most successful personality on television and has a massive fan following, where his loyal fans shower a lot of unconditional love and support on the actor.

