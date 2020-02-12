News

Paras Chhabra to be a part of Colors’ Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Colors bringing a new reality show titled ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi’ wherein Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently part of Bigg Boss 13, will hunt for a groom in the show.

In short, the show will be on the lines of Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, which was hosted by TV and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor and aired on NDTV Imagine.

We also mentioned about actor Siddharth Shukla, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house, may host the show.

Now, we hear that another contestant and actor who might be part of the show is Paras Chhabra.

Our sources inform that if things materialize Paras might be in starting of the show where he will be introducing the grooms who will impress Shehnaaz in the show.

Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi will go on-air from 17 February taking away the timeslot of Bigg Boss i.e. 10.30pm.

However, before that gear up for a grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 on 15 February. Soon the moment is set to arrive when the world will know about the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

