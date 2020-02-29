Paras Chhabra lashes out at Akanksha Puri

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra has lashed out at his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and said that she was looking stupid in the video where she acted heartbroken about their breakup but had heavy makeup on. In a recent media interaction, the actor was asked if he met Akanksha after the eviction, to which he said, 'Jo bina mile itni baat kar raha hai, woh milne ke baad aur kitni baat karega (If she is saying so much without even meeting me, just think of how much she will say after meeting me)? So, it’s better she stays away from me.'

Paras made headlines for his closeness with Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13. While Akanksha initially said that it was his strategy to grab eyeballs on the show, she later expressed reservations about their intimacy.

'If it was my strategy and she knew about it, then why has she reacted this way? If it was a planned thing toh aisa reaction aana hi nahi chahiye tha (then she should not have reacted like this at all). Aur jo cheez planned nahi thi usse planned dikhakar aap kya prove karna chah rahe ho (What are you trying to prove by showing something that was not planned)? In fact, I was laughing at her video interview, where she is behaving all heartbroken due to our breakup and while doing that, she has heavy makeup on - how stupid was that looking!' he said.

Credits: Hindustan Times