Paras Chhabra’s LOSS is Mahira Sharma’s GAIN!

MUMBAI: Actors Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's friendship was undoubtedly one of the sweetest bonds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

The duo has always maintained that they are friends but their close bond has often been the topic of discussion among their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show.

After the show, now Paras and Mahira are actually living life like they did in Bigg Boss with the complete lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. To kill time, Mahira and Paras indulge in the indoor game Ludo.

Yes, like all of us, even Paras and Mahira are hooked to Ludo. And any guesses who wins and loses most of the time?

Well, it’s Paras!

Mahira shared a post on her Instagram profile pulling Paras’ leg, stating, “Kesa lag raha hai ek baar phir haarkar (How does it feel to lose once again).”