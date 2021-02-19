Paras Kalnawat aka Samar of Anupamaa fame seems to be missing his co-star Anagha; here is proof!

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat plays the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. The actor tested positive for coronavirus a few days back and has quarantined himself. But fans are missing his character and want him to come back.

Paras took to his Instagram to post a picture of him along with his co-star Anagha Bhosale who plays the role of Nandini, his love interest. In the caption, he asked his fans if they are missing them. The caption reads, "Missing #SANAN ?" He also added a few hashtags, "#ParasKalnawat #SaNan #Anupama #SamarWillBeBack."

Fans have filled the comment section with 'Get well soon' and 'Come back soon'. Some of the fans have also commented that they are missing him.

Have a look.



Credits: Republic World

