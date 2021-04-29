Paras Kalnawat aka Samara follows Anupamaa's footsteps in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from your favourite TV show Anupamaa.

The viewers are seeing how Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce track has been delayed on the show for various reasons.

While the duo had filed for a divorce a long time back, several uninvited problems delayed the procedure of their legal separation.

Amid all this, Vanraj went missing as he could not handle the pressure and fans once again thought that Anupamaa and Vanraj's won't happen anytime soon.

If that was not enough, the makers introduced another twist in the story where Anupamaa will be diagnosed with a serious illness which will again put Vanraj in a fix. Anupamaa has a tumour in her ovaries.

Vanraj is shattered by this news and Samar too overhears this. Both get a huge shock as they fear losing Anupamaa.

And now, the whole family will be gathered at the farmhouse and spend some quality time together.

Vanraj decides to give all the happiness to Anupamaa so that she forgets her pain.

Well, now, Paras Kalnawat has shared a picture where he is seen donning a chef's hat and is all set to cook something.

It seems Anupamaa's dear son is following her footsteps.

Take a look:

Anupamaa is still not aware of what has happened to her. It will be interesting to see how she will react to this news.

