Paras Kalnawat takes us down memory lane by recreating a beautiful moment with Apurva Agnihotri from Pardes

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently witnessing an interesting track.

The viewers have seen how the Shah family is prepping for Samar and Nandini's engagement.

The diehard fans of Sanan are extremely excited as their favourite onscreen couple enter a new phase in their lives.

We all know that the major highlight of the show Anupamaa is Apurva Agnihotri who has recently made an entry.

The actor is playing Dr Advait Khanna's role who is a neurosurgeon and also a spiritual guru.

Well, fans are loving Apurva's presence on the show and how his character has brought so much positivity.

Not just the fans but also the star cast is quite enjoying shooting with Apurva.

Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar Shah on the show has now taken us down memory lane.

The actor and Apurva are grooving on one of the chartbuster songs of the film Pardes, Yeh Dil Deewana'.

Take a look:

Pardes starred Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary along with Apurva in the lead roles and was one of the blockbuster hits of the 90s.

Apurva is a leading TV star who has appeared in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kaajjal, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara among others.

He has also been a part of many films like Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Lakeer, Dhund, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, Kasoor among others.

