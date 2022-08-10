Paras Kalnawat talks about his bond with Sana Sayyad in 'Kundali Bhagya'

TV actor Paras Kalnawat spoke about his bond with his 'Kundali Bhagya' co-actor Sana Sayyad. The off-screen bond between the actor is "special" as Paras recently posted a sun-kissed picture on his social media where he is standing next to Sana.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 09:00
Sana Sayyad

MUMBAI : TV actor Paras Kalnawat spoke about his bond with his 'Kundali Bhagya' co-actor Sana Sayyad. The off-screen bond between the actor is "special" as Paras recently posted a sun-kissed picture on his social media where he is standing next to Sana.

He captioned the picture: "Couldn't have asked for a better co-actor."

Talking about his equation with Sana, Paras said: "The relationship between me and Sana is quite different off-screen compared to what audiences get to watch on screen. Sana is not only a considerate actor but also a kind-hearted and supporting one. We share a very special bond, in fact, recently I got hurt on set while shooting an action sequence and she took care of me like a good friend."

Paras is known for 'Aye Zindagi', 'Meri Durga', 'Laal Ishq', 'Anupamaa', and later also participated in the dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10'.

He further shared about how often they both interact on the sets of the show so that their on-screen bond can look much better.

"During our rehearsals and breaks, we often engage in conversations about various topics, which indirectly helps in developing our on-screen chemistry. And now I can say, working with her has become effortless and enjoyable. She is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting further with each other," he concluded.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE -IANS

Paras Kalnawat Kundali Bhagya Sana Sayyad Aye Zindagi Meri Durga Laal Ishq Anupamaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Oh No! Avni uses Kapil as a weapon against Raghav
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Tigmanshu grew a barley field to 'capture the essence' of a scene in 'Garmi'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his youth political drama streaming...
Adil Hussain plays a grey, brutal character in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'
MUMBAI :'Life Of Pi' actor Adil Hussain will be seen playing the role of AD in the upcoming web show 'Tooth Pari: When...
How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look
MUMBAI :'Uttaran' actress Tina Datta discusses in detail her look which is casual yet chic in the show 'Hum Rahe Na...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Chiku’s truth out, Dhara leaves Pandya House
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj leaves for Ahmedabad, Maya tensed
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Bhumika Chawla
When Bhumika Chawla first called Salman 'Bhai' and the name stuck
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tina Datta
How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look
Eid Mubarak
Sony Entertainment Television stars wish their fans Eid Mubarak!
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Sanjeev Jotangia explains why he relates to his 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' character
Balraj Syal
Balraj Syal: I think we should play a little to be in a good mindset, sports is like active meditation
TV actress Aneri Vajani talks about her role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa' track, in which she plays a character that is different fro
TV actress Aneri Vajani oozes a 'negative vibe' in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa' video
Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se
Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se'