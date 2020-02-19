Paras Madaan: There’s a huge difference in Delhi because of the Metro

MUMBAI: Paras Madaan is currently playing Rajiv in Beyhadh 2 and was quite a huge fan of the first season of the show.

It has been more than ten years that the actor has been in Mumbai. His family still lives in Faridabad, so when he was in the city recently to attend a wedding, it was a family reunion for him. 'I was here for my cousin’s wedding, and it felt great to spend time with my family and friends. It was a typical big fat Punjabi wedding, and it was fun to be here,' he said. The actor, who used to travel from

Faridabad to the city in local trains, feels that Delhi Metro has made travelling within the city a lot more convenient. 'I came to Mumbai in 2008, and I feel there’s a huge difference in Delhi because of the Metro. I stay in Faridabad, and the place is connected to Delhi via the Metro now. Earlier, we used to travel in local trains, which weren’t very organised. I think Delhi Metro has made travelling a lot more easier,' he added.

