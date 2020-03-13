News

Paras, Shehnaaz's 'Shaadi' show to go off air owing to poor ratings?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 12:20 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing wedding reality TV show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" could soon be off air. The show is about "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for life partners on reality TV.

"Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" will go off air on March 20, according to a tellychakkar.com report, reportedly because the ratings have been poor.

The reality show features Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Mayur Verma, Balraj Syal, and Mayank Agnihotri, as suitors seeking to impress Paras and Shehnaaz.

However, since viewership has not been up to the mark, the wedding reality show will be replaced by "Ishq Mein Marjawan" season 2, which is scheduled to air from March 23, a report in hindustantimes.com said.

"Ishq Mein Marjawan 2" will star Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha.

Tags Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Colors tv Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill Paras Chhabra Jasleen Matharu Heena Panchal Sanjjanaa Galrani Ankita Shrivastav Navdeesh Kaur Indeep Bakshi Rohanpreet Singh Mayur Verma Balraj Syal Mayank Agnihotri Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Helly Shah Rrahul Sudhir Vishal Vashishtha Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here