Paridhi Sharma takes virtual blessing from Vaishno Devi

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s most loved show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki aired its first episode this week. The show was watched with much excitement for the very talented Paridhi Sharma who is playing the lead role of Maa Vaishno Devi in the show.

The show will now showcase Maa Vaishno Devi as ‘Mano Kamnao ko Puri karne vali Mata’. The show promises to keep the audience at the edge of their seat with its new twist and turns. Paridhi Sharma, the lead actress of the show is a big devotee of Maa Vaishno Devi. She always wanted to visit the shrine at Katra.

With the pandemic all around, this has become impossible. Though, she couldn’t be present it is said that the actress is said to have taken virtual blessings from the Goddess Vaishno Devi. According to the sources the actress is been praying for the difficult times to get over quickly. She is also thanking the divine goddess for giving her the opportunity to essay this powerful character.

The excitement is clearly seen among the audience seeing their favourite stars back on television.

The first episode has clearly shown us that there is a lot of suspense back in store for the viewers. To know more about the show

