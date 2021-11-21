Paridhi Sharma talks about her role in Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha's Chickoo Ki Mummy Door Kei!

MUMBAI: Actress Paridhi Sharma says her character, Nupur, in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is an emotional one but also strong-headed at the same time. "Nupur is very emotional, but at the same time, strong-headed, if the situation demands. She has a strong conviction in her belief and she is an amazing dancer. She is a very loving mother but lost her child when she was 3 years, and since 7 years without losing hope even for a second, she is finding her child, Payal (Chikoo)," she said.

She is attracted to her character's personality, conviction and the fact that she is the protagonist. As for relating to her character, Paridhi said, "On the emotional ground, there are many things which match. Her extreme love for her child, husband and family. Her self belief, standing for truth, conviction on her belief and of course, love for dance." The show is produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha. "It is absolutely an amazing experience. They give us full freedom to perform and bring my version and understanding of the character. They keep appreciating me for my good performances. They both are very open-minded people, and Nilanjana ji's sense of creativity is on another level," said the actress, who thinks the show's title attracts attention. She also thinks the project has an outstanding cast. "Every actor is a fantabulous actor and human being. I share an amazing bond with Vaishnavi, Himanshu, Deepali and Sujata ji," she shared. She believes that content with good performances holds the audience's heart. "People want good stories. They impact their lives and create an environment of change," she said.

The pandemic has affected the way we work, but now she thinks the situation is quite under control.