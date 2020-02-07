News

Paritosh Tripathi receives a sweet birthday surprise

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Paritosh Tripathi turned a year older yesterday. The actor and comedian got an emotional surprise on his birthday. 'I don't do parties on my birthday. I believe birthdays should be celebrated in peace with only close people,' he said. 

'This birthday of mine will be special because I got a wonderful surprise from my mother. She especially came to Mumbai yesterday to celebrate my birthday. She called me to come to the airport and pick her up. I just ran to the airport to get her,' he added.

'I was so excited that I went to the airport in my clothes that I was wearing at home. I just went and hugged her tightly. She is my inspiration, or you can also say she is my lifeline,' said Paritosh.

Belated birthday wishes, Paritosh!

