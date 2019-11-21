Paritosh Tripathi revealed marriage date of Sonu Pathak

MUMBAI: We all have that one friend who’s wedding is The Day in are life. We all do are best just to be a part of that occasion, likewise actor Paritosh Tripathi is all set to attend his best friend’s wedding in Faridabad on 30th November 2019.

The actor has rescheduled his work and kept himself free just to attend his co-actor cum friend Sonu Pathak’s wedding.

Now days Paritosh is busy shopping for the wedding, he wants to be the best groom’s man. He has chosen different outfit for all the occasion.

On that Paritosh comments “I and Sonu have known each other for very long time now. He is brother to me from another mother. We have also shared the screen together in show ‘Lagavo Boli’. Ever since I have known about the wedding date, I have rescheduled my shoot and events and kept myself free from 27th to 30th November 2019. I don’t want to miss any rituals of his wedding. I have started my shopping for his wedding and have also written a special poem for the new couple.”