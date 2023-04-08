Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya expresses her love for cats on ahead of International Cat Day

MUMBAI: In a world that often revolves around the camera and lights, a heartwarming story shines beyond the usual narratives. Pariva Pranati, an adored personality, is known not only for her great performance as Vandana Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, but also for her deep affection for cats. With International Cat Day just around the corner, Pariva graciously speaks about her connection with these charming creatures. Whether it's the adorable feline companions she cherishes at home, or the nurturing role she takes on the sets of "Wagle Ki Duniya," Pariva's love for cats is an endearing story of compassion and delight.

On International Cat Day, Pariva Pranati who portrays the character of Vandana, revealed, “I've had a deep love for animals since my childhood, and I would rescue any creature in need, from squirrels to birds. My first encounter with rescuing a cat was in Film City, and since then, I've continued to rescue many others, ensuring they find loving homes through adoption. I have around six to seven cats at home, and they are incredibly warm and welcoming. They have become a source of solace that immediately ease my worries the moment I step through the door. Whether in the comfort of my own home or on the vibrant sets of 'Wagle Ki Duniya,' my affection for cats knows no limits. They bring me unparalleled comfort and joy, no matter where they wander. I extend my heartfelt care to these fur babies on the sets, ensuring they feel cherished and well-cared for.”

