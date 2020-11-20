Parmavatar Shree Krishna actor Anubhav Dixit to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai

MUMBAI: There are quite a lot of audience who are fiction lovers and there are many more who are reality show lovers. However, there is a massive fan following for yet another genre on television.

We are talking about mythological shows.

Talking about the same, the audience loves watching Mere Sai on Sony TV as it imparts moral values and educates the masses to walk on the path of righteousness. While earlier, the titular role was played by Abeer Soofi, the act is now carried out by Tusha Dalvi who excels in theatre and television. Well, among the other pivotal characters, now there is another new entry planned by the makers of the show.

We are talking about Anubhav Dixit who happens to be a Director at a popular theatre group along with being an actor. He has earlier been a part of Parmavatar Shree Krishna on &TV. Sources inform us that Anubhav has been roped in to play the character of Digamber in the show.

According to ancient texts, he was one of the two principal sects of Jainism, who believed in wearing no clothes and in accordance with their practice of nonviolence, the monks also use a peacock-feather duster to clear their path of insects to avoid trampling them. As a part of the Sai katha and bhajans, Digamara’s name is mentioned quite often to offer prayers to him along with Sai Baba.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Aaditya Bajpayee to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai)