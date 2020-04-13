Parth Samthaan and Karan V Grover perform on a Hrithik and Tiger number!

MUMBAI: Parth is ruling the television screens with his performance as Anurag. The audience loved his chemistry with Erica Fernandes and that is one of the major highlights of the show.

The two have a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Karan V Grover entertained his fans with his performance as Rohit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Now both these actors are quite famous and have a huge fan following. They also a lot of fan clubs who not only make videos and photos but also shower their love for them.

We came across a throwback video on a fan club page where these two versatile actors are dancing to the tunes of Tiger and Hrithik from their recent release War.

Both the actors are setting the stage on fire with their performances and moves.

Though Parth and Karan have never worked before, it’s a treat to watch the two perform together.

The fans have commented that they would like to see Parth and Karan in a project together as they would rock as a duo.

We are sure this video will be a treat for all you Parth and Karan V Grover fans.

