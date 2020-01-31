Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor discuss the latter's wedding

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor were last seen on TV together in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. There were rumours of them dating each other but they maintained a 'just good friends' stance.

Recently, Niti shared a few pictures of herself in gorgeous Indian wear. One of these caught the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor’s attention. Parth was quick to ask Niti if she is getting hitched by writing, 'Getting married now?' The actress responded saying that she is not getting married without inviting Parth. 'No, no. Won’t get married without inviting you, aap aaoge na?' read Niti’s response.

Aren't they sweet?

Meanwhile, the Ishqbaaz actress will soon be tying the knot with beau Parikshit Bawa.

