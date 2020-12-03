Parth Samthaan calls his fans 'Parthians' and reveals two important factors an artist(e) craves for

MUMBAI: On Wednesday night, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram and dropped a video that gave a glimpse of his several fan moments.

In the first segment of the clip, a group of fans could be seen cheering for Samthaan whereas, in the latter part of the post, the actor could be seen posing at several events. Sharing the same, Parth went on to reveal that the two most important things any artiste would crave for are 'fans appreciation and their love'.

He also addressed his fan club as 'Parthians' and wrote, "Thank you for all your love and support #gratitude #blessed ...Thankyou #parthians.".

As soon as Parth Samthaan's Instagram post was up, fans rushed to drop comments on it. Karan Jotwani dropped a heart, whereas another user wrote, "My favourite actor, love your acting.".

Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts. Recently, Parth shared one of his pics from his photoshoot and penned a thoughtful caption. Parth expressed that people should wait for the right time as it's very easy to give in and get upset over current scenarios. He added, "But as they say, yesterday was history, future is a mystery and Today is a Present.".

Last month, Parth Samthaan began shooting for his upcoming web series, Hero. Sharing glimpses from the same, he wrote, '"#Hero shoot begins. Night shoot.".

It was in July 2020 when Ekta Kapoor had announced that the filming of Parth Samthaan's digital debut project Main Hero Boll Raha Hu had begun. In this show, Parth will be seen in an all-new avatar of a 'gangster'.

Apart from this, Parth was last seen in the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, alongside an ensemble cast of Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey, Akash Jagga and others. The show entails the story of two love birds who fight every battle to be together. KZK 2 went off-air this year.

Credit: Republicworld