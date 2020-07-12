Parth Samthaan confirms being tested positive of Coronavirus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with another update from the entertainment industry.

We informed our viewers about Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As per our sources, the shoot of the show has been stalled and the actors are undergoing the tests.

Well, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram and informed the viewers about the same. Confirming the same, Parth wrote: Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes, I have been tested Positive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone who's been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctor’s guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care

TellyChakkar.com would like to wish Parth a speedy recovery.

