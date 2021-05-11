Parth Samthaan enjoys watching his favourite movie, starring these two legends

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His off-screen, as well as on-screen chemistry with Erica, was loved by the audience.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

He was recently seen in the web series “Main Hero Bol Raha Hu” where he played the character of an underworld DON “Nawab”.

The actor got all positive reviews and was applauded for his performance from his fans and well – wishers.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Recently he shared a post where he is seen watching the brilliant movie D – Day starring the late legendary actors Irfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

The actor shared a scene of them in the movie and captioned it saying one of the best thriller films and these two legends.

Well, Parth loves watching movies and this is one of his favourite one.

