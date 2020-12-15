Parth Samthaan reveals what he craves for the most, and it has a connection with his fans!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. The lad, who has been a part of several projects, has been wooing viewers with his acting chops and good looks, known for his performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, he has a huge fan following.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes, his co-star in KZK, is loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor. He has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

Post Kasautii Zindagi Kay going off-air, the actor has not been seen on TV. But his fans keep showering him with a lot of love and support.

Now, we came across a video where Parth revealed what he craves for and it has a connection with his fans.

He shared a video of his moments with his fans and thanked all of them for the support and love.

The actor captioned it saying that every artist craves for two things: fan appreciation and love. He feels blessed to have received both.

It is true that the success of an actor is determined by his fan following and the love and acknowledgement he receives for his work.

No doubt Parth has worked extremely hard and with a lot of dedication and earned this love and support.

On the work front, Parth is busy shooting for his upcoming web series with Balaji Telefilms, and his fans can’t wait to watch him back in action.

