Pearl V Puri welcomes a new member of his family on the occasion of his pet Newton's birthday

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. He is popularly known for his role in Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, among others.

The actor is currently seen in Brahmarakshas 2 where he is paired opposite Nikki Sharma.

We all know Pearl enjoys a massive fan following, all thanks to his handsome looks. The actor has a whopping 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Pearl keeps sharing all the latest updates from his personal and professional life with his fans.

Those who know Pearl very well are aware that the actor is extremely close to his pet dog whom he has named Newton. The actor has shared several adorable moments with this cutie.

Yesterday was Pearl's dog Newton's birthday and he celebrated it in the cutest way. He got him a customized cake. Well, there was another surprise for everyone as Pearl welcomes another cute member of his family.

Pearl welcomed his younger son Togo on the occasion of Newton's birthday. Togo also joined Pearl for Newton's birthday celebrations.

The actor shared a lovely video where he could be seen with his sons.

Take a look:

Well, the viewers were super delighted to see Pearl along with these two cuties.

