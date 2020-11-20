Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernades virtual camaraderie added a punch to the former's charismatic exhibit through his latest IG pic, Read

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the most-loved on-screen couples in the Indian Television Industry. Ever since Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 went off-air last month, fans have been missing their firey chemistry on-screen.

However, the two are still keeping fans engaged all thanks to their fun-loving social media banters.

Recently, 'Parica' again caught everyone's attention with Erica dropping a 'witty' comment on Parth's latest hot-post.

It so happened, Parth took to his Instagram handle to share a smoking hot picture of himself taking a dip in a pool. The actor looked super hot yet charming in his drenched look.

However, it was his expressive eyes which sparkled with deep magic in it, that went on grabbing virtual attention in terms of outnumbering figures. Philosophically expressing that 'eyes don't lie', the talented hunk captioned his picture as, "Aankhen jhooth nahi bolti...padh lo toh saari shikayaten door ho jayegi.".

Erica was quick to pull Parth's leg on his philosophical caption and left a quirky comment that read, "Yaad kar liya aur kitaab bhi likh sakte hai (I have mugged this up, and now can even write a book on it).".

Erica's playful yet witty comment on Parth's post left their fans awestruck as they were seen rooting for the hot duo.

Wowed by his hotness in the photo, actor's BFF 'Sraclette Rose' commented, "Goa is making you look nicer.".

Meanwhile, Erica played the role of Prerna Sharma, Parth Samthaan was seen as Anurag Basu in KZK 2. We do want to see Erica and Parth starring as the main leads for another project in the future.

