News

Parth Samthaan gets MOBBED at Chennai airport

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 12:04 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan can easily be declared as a national crush! He is an eye candy to numerous girls and the audience cannot have enough of watching him. From playing a young lad to now a dapper businessman, he has won over the masses belonging to almost all age groups. And if that wasn't enough, his social media presence has the netizens going crazy behind him.  

Currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kii, the actor is currently in Chennai. Little must have Parth expected but as soon as he stepped into the airport, females lost their control over emotions and gathered around him to get a glimpse of him, greet him and get clicked with him!

Being a down to earth individual, Parth obliged all his fans with pcitures and selfies. There were also a few who were aware of Parth's arrival to Chennai and had brought gifts for him!

The actor happily signed them autographs and greeted them warmly without an iota of stress for walking in public space without security.

Take a look at the pictures and videos:


Isn't that a sweet gesture by Parth?
Tags > Parth Samthaan, Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Anurag, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Joker
Joker
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput

past seven days