Parth Samthaan gets MOBBED at Chennai airport

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan can easily be declared as a national crush! He is an eye candy to numerous girls and the audience cannot have enough of watching him. From playing a young lad to now a dapper businessman, he has won over the masses belonging to almost all age groups. And if that wasn't enough, his social media presence has the netizens going crazy behind him.



Currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kii, the actor is currently in Chennai. Little must have Parth expected but as soon as he stepped into the airport, females lost their control over emotions and gathered around him to get a glimpse of him, greet him and get clicked with him!



Being a down to earth individual, Parth obliged all his fans with pcitures and selfies. There were also a few who were aware of Parth's arrival to Chennai and had brought gifts for him!



The actor happily signed them autographs and greeted them warmly without an iota of stress for walking in public space without security.



Take a look at the pictures and videos:



Isn't that a sweet gesture by Parth?