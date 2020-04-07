News

Parth Samthaan to make his Bollywood debut this year?

07 Apr 2020 12:02 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan currently plays Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is a household name today and has a massive fan following. He is now all set to enter Bollywood.

In an Instagram live with a media portal, Parth said, 'There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year.'

When given a choice between working in web shows or films, Parth picks Netflix shows as he strongly believes that films require a lot of packaging for them to work. Right from the director to the star cast, good music, good promotions and a suitable platform for it to work, a lot more goes in the process of making a web film a hit. However, he feels that with Netflix everything mentioned is already covered as it is already a great platform.

