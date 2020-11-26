Parth Samthaan is obsessed with Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story for this reason

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. The lad, who has been a part of several projects, has been wooing viewers with his acting chops and good looks, Known for his performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, he has a huge fan following.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes, his co-star in KZK, is loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor. He has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

The recently released 1992 Scam - The Harshad Mehta Story is one of the most successful shows on OTT, and everyone seems to love it.

It seems like even Parth is obsessed with the series for this reason.

Parth recently shared a post where he is seen going on a drive and is playing the theme of the series Scam 1992.

He shared the video and captioned it saying that the theme song of the series is on loop these days for him when it comes to listening to music.

Well, there is no doubt that the series is loved by one and all, and the story and performances were mind-blowing.

On the work front, Parth is busy shooting for his upcoming web series with Balaji Telefilms, and his fans can’t wait to watch him back in action.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.