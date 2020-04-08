Parth Samthaan rejected THIS Bollywood movie

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica is loved by the audience.

The actor his quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Every actor has a dream to be a part of a Bollywood movie and they wait for an offer to come their way, but Parth doesn’t follow that.

Well, Parth was offered a role in Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana as her love interest? And there was a buzz in the media that Parth was offered a small role in Khandaani Shafakhana, but he refused it and that’s because the actor was not happy with the role.

He believed that if he did wait patiently he would get the right movie and the character he would want to play on the big screen.

His fans time and again have always desired to see him on the big screen.

There is no doubt that Parth is an exceptionally good actor, and can seem into any character given to him.

SOURCE :IANS