Parth Samthaan to replace Robert Downey?

Parth Samthaan, with his chocolate-boy looks and charm, has won many hearts. The actor is currently seen playing the role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

However, with the Coronavirus lockdown, we're all missing out on new episodes of the popular show. The actor recently spoke to a media portal and revealed a few interesting details.

Just like many of us, Parth is a sucker for web series and TV shows. He also believes in binge-watching new shows as soon as they're out. So, when asked about which fictional character would he like to meet in real life, Parth had an interesting answer. He said, 'I'd like to meet The Professor (Álvaro Morte) from Money Heist. It is there in my mind right now, as Money Heist season 4 just dropped.'

Parth is also a big fan of the superhero Avengers series. So when a fan asked him what character from Avengers would he want to wake up as one day, he evealed that he wishes to replace Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Avengers. Yes, now that the Hollywood actor has bid adieu to the series, Parth would want to take his place.

He said, 'Though I love everyone, I will go for Iron Man, i.e. Robert Downey Jr. So, apparently, he died in the last part of the Avengers series. But, I would rather replace him since now they'll be searching for a new Iron Man. So yes, I'm the new Iron Man!'

