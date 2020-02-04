Parth Samthaan REVEALS how he likes to SPEND his SUNDAY!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the hottest television stars whom we follow on social media.

He takes his oomph factor a notch higher with his style, attitude and the grace. Currently seen in Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Parth has us smitten with his acting skills. Playing the role of Anurag Basu, the way he emotes establishes a connect with the audience. While he is busy shooting most of the hours, he seldom gets time to workout or have a getaway but recently, we have been seeing him focusing on his fitness.

There is nothing like a Sunday in an actor’s life but when it is a Sunday and luckily an off day, it is like bliss for the celebrity. And if you are wondering how Parth likes to spend his holiday on a Sunday, you should visit his social media profile where he has posted a sunkissed picture by the ocean.

He posted the picture with a caption: Water: Go with the flow , Land - Stay ,get stability ! Choice is yours !!! #sundaying #bytheocean #

Take a look:

Way to go Parth!