Parth Samthaan reveals what he misses the most about Erica and what he feels for Niti Taylor

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

His pairing with his co-stars Erica and Niti was loved by the audiences, and both AnuPre and MaNan were appreciated by viewers.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

In one of his recent interview, he was asked about Erica and Niti, and this is what the actor said.

Parth said that the one thing he misses about Erica is her laughter, and about Niti, he said that she is very cute just like a doll.

The actor gets along with all his co-stars. They all are his good friends, and he shares very good chemistry with them.

