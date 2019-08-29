News

Parth Samthaan’s throwback video from his Maldivian vacation with Erica Fernandes will give you travel goals

29 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes never fail to entertain audience with their work. Parth and Erica play the lead roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna respectively in the popular television soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Their on-screen chemistry has received positive response from the audience.

The two set the rumour mills abuzz every time they are clicked together. There have been constant reports that they are dating each other in real life. In fact, recently, they were vacationing in the Maldives, and their pictures from their holiday have been giving us major travel goals. As they are back after spending some quality time in Maldives, they are sharing some throwback videos from their trip. Parth took to his Instagram account to share a video of the place. He captioned the video as, “#throwbackthursday to a place where I would love to settle for good. #traveldiaries #wanderlust #heaven.”  Commenting on the same video he wrote, “That’s for me kalet .. for us it’s different”

