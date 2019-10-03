News

Parth Samthaan shoots for his next with Shakti Mohan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 11:52 AM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has become a household name and has a huge fan following.

Apart from his show Kasauti Zindagi Kay on Star Plus, the actor will also be seen in an upcoming music video.

The song is titled Aakhri Baar, wherein the dapper lad will be seen sharing screen space with talented choreographer and actress Shakti Mohan.

The duo is all set to work together for the first time.

Parth took to Instagram and posted about shooting for the project.

Have a look.

The music video will be produced and directed by Palash Muchhal.

Parth is a good friend of Palash. The duo has also worked together in the past in a music video titled Tu Jo Kahe along with Anmol Malik.

Are you excited to see Parth and Shakti’s chemistry? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days