Parth Samthaan takes a funny dig at co-star Pooja as she preps herself for quarantine

MUMBAI: The entire world is currently suffering the wrath of the deadly Corona Virus and things are becoming worse in some parts of the world.

As the days are passing by, we are seeing how people are advised to stay indoors and not go out until and unless there's an emergency.

With the effects of this virus spreading rapidly, people are taking it seriously and also taking necessary precautions.

Telly world has come to standstill with shootings being halted for the next few days and our stars are all set to fight Corona. Several TV stars have started staying back home as they take a break from work and one of them is popular TV actress Pooja Banerjee.

Pooja posted a picture where she is seen revealing how she is ready for quarantine and set to fight Corona.

Take a look at Pooja's post:

However, her co-star somehow found Pooja's post funny and he took a hilarious dig at her.

Take a look at Parth's comment:

Pooja was all decked up in a beautiful red knee-length outfit and stunningly posed under a tree.

Well, it seems Parth found this really funny and we wonder what Pooja will have to say about Parth's hilarious comment.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comment section.