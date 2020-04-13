Parth Samthaan wasn't supposed to be Manik and the channel was keen on introducing Krissann Barretto as Nandani: Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, TellyChakkar.com reported about MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan returning to the Television screens.

We got in touch with the heart and soul behind the show- Vikas Gupta to know inside details and unknown facts about the show.

Vikas said, “I had pitched this show to almost every channel and no-one trusted the show. When I became the head of MTV’s programming team, I brought the show on the channel as I had full faith in it”.

One of the factors that worked wonders in the favour of the show was the stellar ensemble. We asked Vikas as to how he zeroed upon the cast of the show, he said, “Niti had worked on one of the episodics with me and I was convinced that she will play Nandani in the show, however, the channel wanted Krissann Barretto to play the role. I had to convince them that Krissan would fit into Alia’s character and Niti would ace as Nandani Murthy.

Speaking about casting Parth, Vikas added, “Parth was not supposed to be a part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. We had signed him for some other show. But later, I remembered asking Parth if he would want to be a part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan instead of the other show and Parth readily agreed to go as per my conviction and that’s how we got Parth on board”.

To conclude, Vikas said, “Shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan are rare as they stand relevant even after years and I’m glad that the newer generations will now be able to enjoy the show on TV. I hope more such shows are made in this generation to cater to the youth apart from the daily saas bahu sagas”.

