Party scenes on the sets of Anupamaa; here's how the star cast is enjoying

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is working wonders on the small screen. The show is constantly witnessing lots of ups and downs in Anupamaa and Vanraj's life.

The viewers have left intrigued by the surprising twists and turn in the story which makes them curious about the upcoming episodes.

We all know that the current track is focussing on Vanraj's birthday celebrations which are taking place at the Shah house.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj mesmerised over Anupamaa's beautiful makeover for his birthday party

Vanraj has yet again ditched Kavya and chosen his family to celebrate his special day.

Kavya has now landed up at the Shah house and a brand new dhamaka is awaited.

Well, the on-screen drama and dhamaka is yet to be witnessed. However, the star cast is having a ball of a time off-screen.

Rupali shared a video where she is recreating Yashraj Mukhate's recent 'Pawri Ho Ri Hai' video where is quite popular on social media these days.

Take a look:

While the on-screen dhamaka is quite entertaining for the viewers, the star cast is having an equal dhamaka off-screen as well.

What's your take on the same? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Kavya's blast on Vanraj's birthday snatches Anupama's peace of mind