Parul Chahuhan couldn’t believe that she has been cast as Ragini in Bidaai: Rajan Shahi

The entertainment industry too, has suffered immensely and the shoots of all the current shows have been stopped. This, however, has paved the way for many old cults shows re-running on various channels.

One a blockbuster show on Star Plus’ Sapna Babul Ka…. Bidaai has also made a comeback on the Television. TellyChakkar.com connected with the Producer of the show Mr.Rajan Shahi and in a candid conversation with us, he shared interesting anecdotes about his shows which we would provide to our readers in several articles.

When asked about how he zeroed upon Parul Chauhan as Ragini, he said, “So, I happened to see Parul sitting at my office for auditions. I called her inside the cabin for auditions. I liked her pretty much and asked her that she’s finalised and will be playing Ragini but Parul couldn’t believe, she told me that it can not be possible that she is selected in one straight audition. I assured her that she was cast but after a week or so she again came for auditions and was waiting in the long queue. I called her and told her that she has been finalised and doesn’t need to stand in the queues. She was struggling for a while and couldn’t believe that she had bagged the show”.

He added, “Later I made the contract and asked her to be relieved and sign the same. I asked her to not worry and work on the character rather than being apprehensive about the role”.

Parul as Ragini was amongst the few initial casting for Bidaai revealed Mr. Shahi.

