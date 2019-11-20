News

Parul Chauhan OUT of Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
20 Nov 2019 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had reported about Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Parul Chauhan joining the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

However, as per the latest development, Parul is out of the show. The reason behind the changes is still not known to us.

We did try to connect to the actress, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein is expected to hit the small screen soon.

The makers at Balaji Telefilms have locked Gadhbandhan fame Abrar Qazi and Tantra actress Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, as mentioned by us, Manmarziyaan and Papa By Chance fame Zebby Singh will also star in the show in a negative role.

Well, Parul’s fans were looking forward to her comeback with this show. They'll just have to wait a little more!

