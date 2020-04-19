Parull Chaudhry: I love making videos for my YouTube channel!

MUMBAI: Besides watching her on her shows, actor Parull Chaudhry’s fans also love watching her YouTube videos. The actor has been making these for a while now and her fans make sure to watch all of them. “I started my YouTube channel in 2018 in the month of August, that’s when my show, Piya Albela was coming to an end. Whenever a show comes to an end, we all have time in hand and we are not sure how to use it. My mom used to watch a lot of YouTube videos and she was the one who gave me this idea of starting a YouTube channel. A lot of people used to ask me for some tips on fitness, diet, style and fashion. So, I thought that it will be great if I can connect with everyone on YouTube and could make small videos on everything. Since then I have been regularly posting videos. I have been posting four to eight videos a month. I also used my time creatively and learned to edit,” she says.

Talking about the kind of videos she posts, Parull says, “My videos are on everything be it lifestyle, fashion beauty, fitness. It’s also like blogging. I talk about my daily routine, my day on the set and if I am going for an event, I cover that event as well.”

The actor is very happy with the feedback. “The response has been great. Obviously, when I started my YouTube channel, Piya Albela was coming to an end so all the fans from Piya Albela got on to my YouTube channel. Then, from Piya Albela, I got on to Divya Drishti, all the fans from Divya Drishti came on to my YouTube channel as well. And now, I have the Kasautii family, so people keep adding up. They also keep asking me to make a different type of videos and I keep fulfilling their request. It’s great to connect and it keeps me creatively occupied. You will be surprised that I haven’t got time to really do something else during this Lockdown because I am so busy with these videos,” she says.

In fact, these videos help her relax. “These videos are a stress buster for me as well. I haven’t really watched anything on Netflix during this lockdown as I am so busy with my videos. I feel that every video should be different and that is what keeps me busy,” she says.

