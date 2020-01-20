Parveen takes Kabir's avtar:Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka 20th January 2020 Written Episode Update

MUMBAI: Tabeezi asks who got the apple here. Aman says no one came in the house yesterday. She says this means someone from the family.Parven notices Roshni that she looks at her. Roshni tells I know who can do this and looks at Parveen . Aman ask her are you thinking about Ma .She tells him I will tell you and opens about Parven’s magical power Parven starts crying. Roshni says I seen her using power Parven tells Amn she will leave Roshni stops her she throws pins Anam stops and apologies for her.She tells Aman that she don’t lie he says I know but I am not going to blme on my family. Tabeezi says this strength has become a weakness now, some family member got this apple now, just a jinn can call Zehrili, we have to find out the jinn in the family. Dadi asks what. Roshni says trust me, Parveen is the jinn. Aman says stop it now, no one knows…. Tabeezi says everyone will know it now, no jinn can get saved by this mantra. She chants some mantra and makes a white ring. She asks everyone to come inside the circle. She says there is another jinn in the family. Everyone enters the ring.Everyone gets inside the ring. The ring gets closed. Aman gets into his true form of a jinn. Parveen tries to control herself. She thinks Tabeezi will bring my truth out, I won’t be able to control my aim, what to do now. She also takes jinn avatar. Dadi says Parveen…. Everyone gets shocked. The ring breaks. Everyone gets away from Parveen. Aman is shocked.

Parveen . She takes Kabir’s avatar. They get shocked. Kabir says my family is hurt seeing me, it hurts me here. Phupi asks where is Parveen. Kabir says I don’t care. Tabeezi says we have to cage Kabir in this today. Kabir/Parveen does the magic. Roshni holds the lamp. Tabeezi chants. Aman holds Roshni’s hand. Kabir/Parveen resists to get caught in the lamp. He strikes again. Aman and Roshni fall. Kabir says its not easy to trap Kabir. He disappears. Dadi says Parveen…. Aman says we shall find Ammi. Parveen comes to his room. She thinks Aman and Roshni don’t know I m the best of Sifrit jinn. Aman finds Parveen unconscious in the cupboard. Aman calls everyone. Parveen acts saying Kabir, I won’t let you cheat Aman and Roshni. Aman says Kabir isn’t here…. Roshni says it means I had seen Kabir in her avatar. Aman says yes, you doubted me. Parveen thinks mum’s love will do this. She asks are you fine, did Kabir… Aman says Kabir couldn’t do anything to us. Parveen lies to them. Roshni says Kabir played mind games, really sorry. Parveen says don’t feel sorry. Tabeezi asks Parveen to drink the kada. Parveen thinks where did my ring go. She sees the ring fallen. She thinks to pick it. She says I m better now, go and rest. Phupi says I will be with you all night. Parveen asks her to go and rest. She thinks to kill Phupi first. Everyone goes. Tabeezi sees some light. She sees the ring glowing