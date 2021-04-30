Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave HOSPITALIZED

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an update from the television world.

Popular television actor Anirudh Dave tested positive for COVID 19 on 23rd April. He was under home quarantine and was taking all the precautions to combat the virus.

TellyChakkar has learned that Anirudh has been hospitalized owing to his deteriorating health. (Read here: TV actor Aniruddh Dave turns producer)

The actor was shooting for a web series in a small village near Bhopal. After experiencing a few symptoms, he tested himself, and the results turned out to be positive.

A source close to the actor said, “Anirudh has been hospitalized and is recovering in Bhopal. His family from Mumbai are set to visit him there. Please pray for his speedy recovery. We’re hoping that he bounces back super soon."

Anirudh had made a strong mark in the entertainment industry with his versatile performances in projects like Ruk Jaana Nahi, Patiala Babes, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

TellyChakkar team wishes that Anirudh beats the virus soon, just like he successfully fights goons in his television shows.

