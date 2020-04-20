Patiala Babes actor Sourabh Raaj Jain writes a beautiful poem on his childhood

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, celebrities are trying to indulge in various activities. They are also sharing the same on social media. Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain too showcased his inner poet to his fans and penned down a heartfelt poem about his childhood.

Sourabh posted the poem on his Instagram account with the title 'Thandak'. His poem read as, " T h a n d a k Dilli ki bhari garmi mein School sey pasiney mein lat pat Ghar aana, Ghar aakar achanak bijli ka haley jana, Kam sey kam kapdo mein Bud-hal palang per lait jana, Pet key bal to kabhi adhey tedhey jhunjhuna key phir beth jana, Akhbaar ko hilatey hilatey Thakkar palkon ka band ho jana, Adhi lagi neend mein Pankhey ka Halka charmaraana, Paseeney sey saney badan par Achanak aai hawa sey Muskuratey huye ankhon ka khul jana, Vo thandak vo rahat....... phir behosh hokar so jana, Aaj 24 ghantey AC mein bhi nahin milti”.

On the professional front, Sourabh Raaj Jain is currently seen in show Patiala Babes.

Credits: India Forums