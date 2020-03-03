Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur looks like a princess straight out of a fairy tale in this beautiful picture

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for playing the role of Mini in Patiala Babes, is one of the most popular and young actresses in Telly world.

With her acting chops, she has won the hearts of her viewers.

Ashnoor is pretty active on social media. She regularly posts pictures from her personal as well as professional life to update her fans. She has yet again shared a picture and it is just beautiful. The picture sees her donning a pretty gown. She kept her open and opted for the apt makeup. She is a happy soul in the picture and her bright smile will make you happy too.

Not just her beautiful smile, her interesting caption also caught our attention.

Well, beside the picture, Ashnoor wrote, “Be ‘charming’ enough, you don’t need no ‘prince’ gurl.”

Check out her beautiful picture right here:

Isn’t she looking like a princess straight out of a fairy tale? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

On the professional front, Ashnoor Kaur started her career as a child artist. She played the character of Prachi in the 2009 series Jhansi Ki Rani. Post this, there has been no looking back as the youngster went on to act in many more shows in the following years. Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are some of her shows. She is now playing Mini in the Sony TV series Patiala Babes.