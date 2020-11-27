Patiala Babes actress Pardhi Sharma launches a new production house titled Lelihana Creations

MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma is much loved and adored for her body of work in the television industry. She was last seen in Patiala Babes as Babita.

While we absolutely loved as she lit the small screens with her charm, we miss watching her in a different character role. When we contacted her to know what she has been upto these days, Paridhi shared that she has ventured into the music video space and now helms a production house!

Shedding some light on the same, Paridhi said, “I have launched a production house titled Lelihana Creations. I will soon be seen in a music video under the banner. I am thoroughly excited to be a part of such distinguished projects. I do intend to take up some interesting projects on television too, however, I now want to do something which the audience has not seen me performing. I want to portray a negative shade or a character which has a better range of emotions.”

Paridhi is also active on the digital space where she uploads her videos on her YouTube channel which is run under her own name.

