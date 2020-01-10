Patiala Babes: Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma REUNITE and we can't contain our happiness

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show, Patiala Babes, which started a year ago, has been receiving a great response from the fans. The show's story initially focused on the bond shared between a single mother and her daughter, played by Paridhi Sharma (Babita) and Ashnoor Kaur (Mini) respectively. Later, the show witnessed a leap of five years and now, the story focuses on Mini and her sister Arya, played Saisha Bajaj, daughter of Babita and Hanuman Singh.

While fans are loving the new storyline and gave a warm welcome to the new characters, the viewers are definitely missing Ashnoor and Paridhi's jodi.

And now, Ashnoor shared a delightful picture with her former co-star and onscreen mother Babita. The duo bumped into each other after a long time. Ashnoor and Paridhi were all smiles as they posed for a happy selfie.

Take a look at Ashnoor's post:

Well, looking at this wonderful picture we wish to see Paridhi back in the show.

On the professional front, Paridhi seems to have taken a break from her work and hasn't announced her next project yet. Meanwhile, Ashnoor is busy with the show and impressing viewers with her brilliant acting.