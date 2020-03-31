Patiala Babes: Ashnoor reveals a secret of her co-star Sourabh

MUMBAI: Ashnoor is one of the youngest and talented actresses ruling the television screens with her performance as Mini in Patiala Babes. The actress started her career when she was just 6 years old and since then she has been impressing everyone with her performances.

She has won many awards for her acting skills and is also a brilliant student as she had topped her board exams.

Now in a conversation with Tellychakkar, Ashnoor revealed what is keeping her co-star Sourabh busy during the lockdown.

She said that her co-star Sourabh is busy taking care of his two little kids and is occupied with household work, so much that he has become a nanny due to the lockdown. She further said that she misses the whole team and the shoots, but this lockdown is for the safety and one must follow every rule.

There is no doubt that the audience loves the chemistry between Ashnoor and Sourabh and miss watching them on screen.