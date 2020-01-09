Patiala Babes: Mini AKA Ashnoor Kaur beats another person; find out how

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently seen in Sony TV's hit drama series, Patiala Babes, where she plays the lead role of Mini. The show which took a leap a few months ago has been receiving a great response from the fans. With new characters being introduced in the serial, the story has become very interesting.

Post the leap, Sourabh Raj Jain, Saisha Bajaj, among others entered the show and the story is currently revolving around them.

We all know how Ashnoor keeps sharing some amazing BTS videos and pictures from sets of the show. In the latest boomerang video shared by the actress, she is seen beating someone. Well, the sequence looks quite interesting and we can't really wait for the upcoming episode.

Take a look at the still:

Ashnoor has never failed to impress us with her powerful acting and the way she has carried the entire show on her shoulders is applause-worthy.

On the work front, Ashnoor has been a part of many shows like Mahabharat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. She has also done some music videos.

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Patiala Babes? Tell us in the comment section below.