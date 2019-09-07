News

Patiala Babes: Minni turns wedding planner for Hanuman and Babita's wedding

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 11:34 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Minni is happy for Hanuman and Babita and how they are finally getting married, Babita wants to make it special.

Minni herself takes charge of arranging for Hanuman and Babita's wedding and thus turns a wedding planner.

Hanuman and Babita are happy and enjoying this occasion and here Minni has a special surprise for them.

Minni has planned something special which is about Hanuman and Imarti's room, Minni is now going to decorate that room to make new memories for Hanuman and Babita.

What more drama and dhamaka will it unfold ahead in Hanuman, Babita and Minni's life as every equation is going to change.

Tags > Patiala Babes, Minni, Hanuman, Babita, Sony TV, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

