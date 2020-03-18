News

Patiala Babes star cast knows how to make workplace fun; watch videos

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Mar 2020 02:29 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Patiala Babes season 2 is doing wonders on the small screen. The show underwent several changes post the leap with new characters being introduced in the story. 

We all know how the star cast of the show keeps sharing several posts straight from the sets of the show.

Ashnoor Kaur who plays the lead role of Mini is one of them who regularly keeps her fans updated about the latest happenings on the set of the show. 

Well, since shootings have been stopped due to the deadly Corona Virus, the star cast of Patiala Babes shot for one last day yesterday night till the further notice from the concerned authorities. 

The show's star cast shot for the whole night and made it a point to make this night a memorable one. From singing songs to having heartiest laughs, the cast had a gala time. 

Everyone was sleepy but their josh was high until they wrapped up the shoot. 

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

We can also see Ashnoor Kaur's mother accompanying her darling daughter for the late-night shoot. 

Well, it turned out to be a fun night for the actors and we are hoping to see them back on the set soon. 

Tags Minni Babita Hanuman Ashnoor Kaur Aniruddh Dave Paridhi Sharma TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here