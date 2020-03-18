Patiala Babes star cast knows how to make workplace fun; watch videos

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Patiala Babes season 2 is doing wonders on the small screen. The show underwent several changes post the leap with new characters being introduced in the story.

We all know how the star cast of the show keeps sharing several posts straight from the sets of the show.

Ashnoor Kaur who plays the lead role of Mini is one of them who regularly keeps her fans updated about the latest happenings on the set of the show.

Well, since shootings have been stopped due to the deadly Corona Virus, the star cast of Patiala Babes shot for one last day yesterday night till the further notice from the concerned authorities.

The show's star cast shot for the whole night and made it a point to make this night a memorable one. From singing songs to having heartiest laughs, the cast had a gala time.

Everyone was sleepy but their josh was high until they wrapped up the shoot.

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

We can also see Ashnoor Kaur's mother accompanying her darling daughter for the late-night shoot.

Well, it turned out to be a fun night for the actors and we are hoping to see them back on the set soon.