Patiala Babes: When Mini defeated Neil in THIS funny competition

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Patiala Babes is one of the popular drama series on the small screen. The show has managed to win the hearts of the viewers with its amazing storyline. It's been quite some time the show witnessed a leap and fans are loving how the story is progressing.

The viewers are loving how Neil and Mini's story is progressing and their sweet chemistry is a pure delight to watch.

We all know how Ashnoor keeps her fans updated about the various happenings on the sets of the show. The actress daily shares several pictures and videos of the same and fans love to see it.

And now, the latest BTS video shows how Ashnoor and Sourabh are indulged into a funny competition and guess what who wins.

Ashnoor is taking the video and she challenges Sourabh as to who puts down the camera first. The actress can't stop laughing and at the end, Sourabh gives up and put the camera down. Both laugh out loud and Ashnoor is very elated with her victory.

Take a look at the video:

Wasn't it fun?

On the work front, Ashnoor has been a part of several shows in the past which includes Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Mahabharat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai among others. Meanwhile, Sourabh too as done many shows like Remix, Kasamh Se, Uttraran, Mahabharat among others.

What do you think about Ashnoor and Sourabh's fun video? Tell us in the comments.